After a grueling title run at the National Bank Open, Simona Halep withdrew ahead of her second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.

MASON, Ohio -- Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to a right thigh injury. Halep was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Kudermetova received a walkover into the Round of 16 and will face either Paula Badosa or Ajla Tomljanovic.

The World No.6 captured her biggest title in two years last week at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada. The win vaulted the 30-year-old Romanian back in the Top 10 for the first time in a year. She defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a grueling three-set final, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Halep crosses $40 million prize money mark after Toronto title

Just 48 hours after winning the title in Toronto, Halep was back on court in Cincinnati for her first-round match against Anastasia Potapova. Halep prevailed in another three-set encounter, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. The victory was Halep's 39th of the season, second behind only World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

With the US Open less than two weeks away, Halep's leg issue is one of a number of injury clouds concerning players as they head to the final Slam of the season. Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova were also forced to withdraw from Cincinnati due to ankle injuries.