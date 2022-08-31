No.5 seed Ons Jabeur became the first player to reach the US Open third round after twice coming from a break down in the first set to defeat wild card Elizabeth Mandlik.

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) d. [WC] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA) 7-5, 6-2

Jabeur was the first victor of Day 3, reaching the third round of the US Open for the third year in a row with a 1-hour, 14-minute win.

It was rarely plain sailing against the impressive Mandlik, one of this summer's breakout talents. The 21-year-old had already gotten a taste of pushing a Top 10 player to the limit in San Jose a month ago, when she was barely edged out in the second round by Paula Badosa in a third-set tiebreak. Mandlik made a confident start, and her neat all-court technique effectively countered Jabeur's creativity in the first set, during which she won eight of 11 points at net.

No.144-ranked Mandlik twice went up a break and served for the set at 5-4 -- but at that point, Jabeur's experience told. A slew of backhand errors came off Mandlik's racquet to bring up break point, and the Wimbledon runner-up converted with a delightful dropshot-volley combination.

That was the start of a six-game run for Jabeur that took her to a 3-0 second-set lead. Mandlik made one last stand to break back, but a series of superb backhands put Jabeur in control again -- including her 23rd winner of the day, a perfectly angled pass, on her first match point.

Jabeur will next face No.31 seed Shelby Rogers, who booked her place in the third round of the US Open for the fifth time with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova. Jabeur owns a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Rogers.

