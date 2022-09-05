No.8 seed Jessica Pegula handled Petra Kvitova in straight sets Monday at the US Open to reach the quarterfinals of a major for the third time this season.

NEW YORK -- When Jessica Pegula lost the first two games of the second set to Petra Kvitova, it looked like the two-time major champion was on the verge of another comeback. Kvitova saved two match points in the third round against Garbiñe Muguruza and seemed to be trending in the same direction.

“I just told myself not to get frustrated,” the No.8-seeded Pegula said later. “I wanted to stay committed to hitting my spots and was able to work my way back.”

She was too modest. Pegula won six straight games Monday to defeat Kvitova for the first time, 6-3, 6-2. She’ll play the winner of the later match between No.1 Iga Swiatek and Jule Niemeier in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Here are three thoughts on what Pegula needs to do to continue her success:

Jessica Pegula

Keep working through the distractions

After breaking Kvitova to open the match, there was an eight-minute delay when rain visited Arthur Ashe Stadium. After Kvitova broke back and played three points on her serve, the rain returned. This time it required 45 minutes to close the roof and mop up the mess.

Pegula left the court, did some stretching, and never lost her composure. She came out focused and methodically went to work on Kvitova. The placid look on her face during changeovers is the window to her poise in a turbulent environment.

It's been quite a year for Jessica Pegula!



That's three Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SaQxXizJ5t — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

Kvitova, it should be mentioned, had won her past two matches against Top 10 players -- after having lost nine of the previous 10.

Continue that consistency

Pegula finished the 2020 season ranked No.63, but broke through at the 2021 Australian Open, reaching the first major quarterfinal of her career. It was hardly a fluke.

This year, she’s reached the quarters in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, in Melbourne, Paris and now New York. That’s vaulted her into the Top 10 for the first time back in June -- and she’s held her position nicely. Pegula reached the semifinals in Toronto, losing to eventual champion Simona Halep, and the quarters in Cincy, again falling to the eventual winner, Caroline Garcia.

At this US Open, Pegula has been going along nicely, dropping only one set, that coming in the third round against qualifier Yuan Yue.

Look forward, not back

With her victory over Kvitova, Pegula altered her history this fortnight.

She had lost both previous matches to Kvitova, including a third-rounder at the 2020 US Open -- both in straight sets.

Moreover, she had lost all three previous matches against seeds at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, to No.11 Belinda Bencic (2021), No.6 Kvitova (2020) and No.4 Agnieszka Radwanska (2016).

She advanced to second week at her home major for the first time.