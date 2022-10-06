A wrist injury has ruled 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu out of next week's Transylvania Open in Romania.

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from next week's Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. The WTA 250 event held in Cluj=Napoca, Romania is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 10.

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury," the tournament confirmed on social media. "Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."

The 2021 US Open champion was a quarterfinalist in Cluj-Napoca last year, where she lost to Marta Kostyuk. Now ranked No.67, Raducanu enjoyed her best result of the season two weeks ago at the Hana Bank Open in Seoul, Korea, where she won three consecutive matches for the first time since her New York triumph. After advancing to her first semifinal of the season in Seoul, Raducanu was forced to retire to Jelena Ostapenko due to a glute injury.

Raducanu's last match came this week at the AGEL Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic. She bowed out 7-5, 6-4 to World No.11 Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Currently, Raducanu is not entered in the main draw of any remaining Hologic WTA Tour tournaments this season.