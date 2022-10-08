World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops the draw at the San Diego Open, where a rematch of the French Open final against Coco Gauff could be in the cards.

Top 8 seeds in San Diego:

No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Paula Badosa

No.3 Aryna Sabalenka

No.4 Jessica Pegula

No.5 Maria Sakkari (WC)

No.6 Coco Gauff

No.7 Caroline Garcia

No.8 Daria Kasatkina

Notable 1Rs:



Rybakina-Muguruza

Andreescu-Haddad Maia

Garcia-Collins

Fernandez-Kasatkina

The top four seeds receive byes into the second round. Swiatek will face either Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or Garbiñe Muguruza, with a potential rematch of the French Open final looming in the third round against Gauff. The 18-year-old American is set to play her first tournament since making her Top 10 debut and will open against a qualifier.

Either Andreescu or Beatriz Haddad Maia await Gauff in the second round. No.57 Andreescu defeated Haddad Maia in the second round of the US Open in August, 6-2, 6-4. Now sitting at a career-high No.15, the Brazilian is enjoying a breakout season and is one of a handful of players looking to bolster their chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

No.4 seed Pegula anchors the second quarter of the draw along with No.8 seed Kasatkina. Pegula will face either Sofia Kenin or hometown wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe in the second round. Kasatkina will face Fernandez in the first round.

No.3 seed Sabalenka leads the third quarter of the draw along with No.5 seed Sakkari, who took a late wild card. A semifinalist at the US Open last month, Sabalenka will face either No.12 Veronika Kudermetova or wildcard Sloane Stephens in the second round. Sakkari will open against a qualifier.

No.2 seed Badosa and No.7 seed Garcia lead the last quarter of the draw. Garcia will face Danielle Collins in the first round. Badosa faces Alison Riske-Amritraj or a qualifier in the second round.