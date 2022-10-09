World No.1 Iga Swiatek announced that she'll donated her runner-up purse from the Agel Open in support of a Polish mental health non-profit.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek's commitment to mental health advocacy is well-documented. The Polish star's commitment to the cause took another step on Sunday in the aftermath of her three-set defeat at the hands of Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Agel Open: In her on-court interview, Swiatek revealed that she'll donated her prize money from the event to a Polish mental health non-profit.

Open about her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz since her breakthrough win at Roland Garros in 2020, Swiatek first donated prize money to a mental health charity last year during the BNP Paribas Open in honor of World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct. 10.

Now World No.1, the 21-year-old made this year's commitment as part an emotional on-court runner-up speech in Ostrava, where she also took the time to thank the legions of fans who came from Poland to support her at the event.

Pledging to donate her prize money to Polish non-profit organizations ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow 🧠@iga_swiatek continuing to be an inspiration on and off the court 💜#OstravaOpen pic.twitter.com/oUc2HAPhZd — wta (@WTA) October 9, 2022

While Swiatek has yet to announce what charity will receive the contribution, she says she has a few in mind, and expanded upon her reasonings for doing so in her post-match press conference.

"I really wanted to play well here to have a big amount of money to donate ... and I'm pretty happy that I could do that," Swiatek said.

"I really want to spread awareness and let people know that they can use the help if they need it, or help others if they have resources. I'm pretty happy to use my position that way."