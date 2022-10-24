In a climactic Top 10 showdown before they both head to Fort Worth for the WTA Finals, Jessica Pegula claimed her second career singles title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open Akron.

Jessica Pegula romped to the first WTA 1000 title of her career on Sunday, as the No.3 seed from the United States took down No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-3 in the Guadalajara Open Akron final.

In a Top 10 showdown with both players looking for their first WTA 1000 crown, their first title of the year, and their second career title overall, it was Pegula who triumphed with consistent depth and power, zipping through the final in 70 minutes of action.

Pegula improves her win-loss record in WTA main draws this year to 41-17. Only two players have won more WTA main-draw matches than Pegula in 2022: World No.1 Iga Swiatek (62) and World No.2 Ons Jabeur (46).

Peaking at the right time: World No.5 Pegula had to save three match points in her first contest of the week (following a first-round bye), against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round.

But Pegula got through that peril and went on to defeat four Grand Slam champions in a row (Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka) to make her second WTA 1000 final of the year. Pegula saved her best for last, dropping only 12 games in her last two matches of the week.

Stat corner: Pegula and Sakkari had split their two meetings this year, but Sakkari had a 3-1 head-to-head lead overall coming into the Guadalajara championship match.

Nevertheless, it was Pegula who prevailed after converting five of her eight break points against World No.6 Sakkari, earning the tenth win over a Top 10 player in her career. Pegula also had 11 winners to Sakkari's nine, while the Greek player was unfortunately undone by 25 unforced errors.

Since the start of 2021, Pegula has won more matches at WTA 1000 events than any other player on tour. She increased that total to 39 WTA 1000 match-wins over the last two seasons with Sunday's victory.

Match moments: Pegula and Sakkari were evenly matched up to 2-2 in the opening set, but Pegula won 16 of the next 19 points from that point forward, firing groundstrokes and returns deep into the Sakkari court. Pegula swept through the first set without facing a break point.

In the second set, Pegula broke Sakkari twice en route to a commanding 5-2 lead. But Sakkari, who was playing her second match of the day after finishing off her rain-delayed semifinal four hours prior, extended the affair by using fierce forehands to earn her first break for 5-3.

Pegula, though, was unfazed by the late charge, and she drew errors from Sakkari in the next game to set up triple championship point. One strong backhand was all Pegula needed to convert her first match point and clinch the highest-level title of her career.

