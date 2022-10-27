The first annual United Cup will debut January 2023. Mixed teams from 18 countries will compete across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney - over 11 days. Each team will comprise up to four men and up to four women.

The world’s best players will unite in January to compete side by side at the United Cup, a stunning new annual team event that will launch the global tennis season in 2023.

In a world first, showcasing equality at the highest level of the sport, mixed teams from 18 countries will compete across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney - over 11 days. Each team will comprise up to four men and up to four women.

The power and passion of team competition will come to life as the players unite to represent their countries with national pride on the line.

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers an unprecedented USD $15 million in prize money. In another world first for a mixed team event, 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points are also up for grabs.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will each host two groups of three countries competing in a round robin format from 29 December to 4 January. Each tie comprises two men’s and two women’s singles matches and one mixed doubles.

The winners of each group will play off, and the city winners advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, played from 6 to 8 January. The next best performing team from the group stages will complete the quartet.

Format and qualification

The United Cup will take place from Thursday 29 December to Sunday 8 January 2023

The first 12 countries will qualify for the United Cup via the six highest-ranked men and six highest-ranked women entered, based on their Pepperstone ATP and Hologic WTA Tour rankings

The remaining six teams will qualify according to the best combined ranking of the highest-ranked men’s and women’s players from the same country

Australia is guaranteed entry, either directly via ranking or as a wildcard

Brisbane (Pat Rafter Arena), Perth (RAC Arena) and Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena) will host the group stage from Thursday 29 December to Wednesday 4 January 2023

Each city will host two groups of three countries, competing in a round robin format

Each tie will comprise two men’s and two women’s singles matches and one mixed doubles match

Group winners in each city will play off for one of three semifinal spots

Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, played at Ken Rosewall Arena from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 January, with the next best performing team from the group stages

The United Cup draw will be held on Thursday 10 November AEDT and determine where the top 16 countries will play. The last two teams will be determined week commencing 21 November

Tickets for the United Cup go on sale on Friday 11 November.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley commented: “The United Cup presents a unique opportunity to unite both the men’s and women’s tour in a brand new way that has never been seen before. We have the opportunity here in Australia to leverage tennis’ unique position to allow the world’s top men and women to compete side by side and represent their country at the highest level. We couldn’t be more delighted to see how this event unfolds in January across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.”

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said: “The United Cup is an important and strategic collaboration between the WTA, the ATP and Tennis Australia that reflects a continued commitment in elevating our sport. This exciting singles and mixed doubles team event will bring together emerging stars and established athletes from both Tours to compete on the same stage, giving players and fans a unique experience in which the final outcome may be determined with women and men competing together.”

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “The United Cup marks a major step forward for the game of tennis. Most importantly, it will create incredible new experiences for our fans. We’re excited to see the best men’s and women’s players competing together, with ranking points on the line, to launch the season like never before.”

Australia will also host a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 event during the first week of 2023. The Adelaide International, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 event, will be held from 9 January and the Hobart International, a WTA 250, returns to Tasmania for the first time since 2020.

For further information on the United Cup please visit www.UnitedCup.com and follow @UnitedCupTennis on social media.