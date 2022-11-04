No.7 Aryna Sabalenka posted the best result possible to boost her chances of qualifying out of the Nancy Richey Group. Now she'll wait to see how Ons Jabeur fares against Maria Sakkari.

FORT WORTH, Texas –- For at least a few more hours, No.2 Ons Jabeur and No.7 Aryna Sabalenka remained in contention for the last qualifying spot in the Nancy Richey Group.

That was the breathless scenario Friday afternoon after Sabalenka eliminated No.3 Jessica Pegula from the singles competition, 6-3, 7-5, at the WTA Finals.

Friday's qualification scenarios in the Nancy Richey Group

If No.5 Maria Sakkari wins one set in Friday’s evening match against Jabeur, Sakkari will win the group and Sabalenka will qualify in the second position. If Jabeur wins in straight sets, Sakkari will win the group with Jabeur qualifying second.

“I definitely was happy with my serve – for the [first] half of the match,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “I’m just happy that I was really focused from the beginning to the end and I was able to finish this match in two sets.”

Sabalenka broke Pegula in the opening game and again in the seventh to run away with the first set. Up 5-3, serving for the second, Sabalenka was broken and Pegula drew even at 5-all. Sabalenka held serve and managed to break Pegula before they arrived at a tiebreaker. A double fault, an unforced backhand error and, finally, a massive backhand crosscourt winner from Sabalenka closed it out.

Pegula was broken six times in the match, while Sabalenka stroked five aces. Sabalenka has now won four straight matches against the American, who will now head to Glasgow to represent the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup.

The No.3-ranked Pegula is now a disappointing 0-5 in singles and doubles here in Fort Worth. Her struggles underline the difficulty of qualifying in both disciplines. Pegula and partner Coco Gauff still have one more opportunity to get on the board in Friday night’s doubles match against No.1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

It’s also worth noting that, following Pegula’s loss to Sabalenka, the four players appearing in their first WTA Finals – Pegula, Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina – had a combined singles record of 2-7 in group play.

