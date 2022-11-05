Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko won a 2-hour tussle with Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the WTA Finals. The upcoming night session doubles match will determine their fate.

No.5 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pulled off a comeback from a set and a break down on Saturday to keep their semifinal hopes at the WTA Finals alive.

Kichenok and Ostapenko took just over 2 hours to squeak past No.7 seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-8] in round-robin play in the Pam Shriver Group.

Kichenok and Ostapenko will now wait for the last doubles match of the day, where Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos face Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, before they find out if they make the final four.

Here are the remaining scenarios for the Pam Shriver Group:

Scenarios: Pam Shriver Group



With Kichenok/Ostapenko's win over Danilina/Haddad Maia:



- If Kudermetova/Mertens win, Kudermetova/Mertens win group, Kichenok/Ostapenko qualify 2nd.



- If Dabrowski/Olmos win, Dabrowski/Olmos win group, Kudermetova/Mertens qualify 2nd. #WTAFinals — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) November 5, 2022

Kudermetova and Mertens have now clinched a semifinal spot, while Danilina and Haddad Maia are eliminated from semifinal contention.

Kichenok and Ostapenko are now 2-0 against Danilina and Haddad Maia, having also beaten them en route to the Cincinnati title earlier this year.

There were no service breaks in the first set, although Danilina and Haddad Maia had to save a set point at 5-4, and another at 7-6 in the tiebreak. Danilina and Haddad Maia converted their third set point with a volley winner by the Brazilian.

However, Kichenok and Ostapenko reeled off five straight games from 2-0 down in the second set to take control. Ostapenko served out the set at 5-4, forcing a long Haddad Maia return on deciding point to seal it.

Very little separated the teams in the decisive match-tiebreak, but Kichenok slammed a volley winner to line up two match points at 9-7. Kichenok missed her return on the first, but she forced an error with another strong volley to wrap up the win on the second.

More to come...