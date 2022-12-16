From Iga Swiatek to Barbora Krejcikova, 18 of the Top 22 have entered the Adelaide International 2, the last WTA 500 tournament before the Australian Open.

The Adelaide International 2 boasts a stellar entry list, which includes the entirety of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 4, including World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Ons Jabeur. World No.3 Jessica Pegula and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia have also entered the WTA 500 event, which takes place during Week 2 of the new 2023 season and begins on Jan.9.

Adelaide 2 is the second leg of Adelaide's Festival of Tennis, a two-week span that sees the city host back-to-back WTA 500 events at The Drive. Adelaide 2 is the last WTA 500 tournament before the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16.

Jabeur, Sabalenka to open their seasons at Adelaide 1

With a main-draw cutoff at No.22, Adelaide 2 also features No.8 Daria Kasatkina, No.9 Veronika Kudermetova. 2022 Adelaide 250 champion Madison Keys has also entered the tournament, as well as 2022 Sydney champion Paula Badosa. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who advanced to the final in her last appearance in Adelaide last year, is also set to play.

World class tennis will return in 2023 with back-to-back Adelaide Internationals from Sunday 1 to Saturday 14 January.



Read more | https://t.co/gL01SuVjFf@tourismsa #SeeSouthAustralia #Adelaide #EventsSouthAustralia #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/kqEUPjZBiT — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) November 9, 2022

The Drive has been fertile ground for Swiatek in her past two appearances. She won the 2021 Adelaide 250 and made the semifinals last year, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek, Pegula, and Garcia are set to play Adelaide after representing their respective countries at the inaugural United Cup. Jabeur, Kasatkina and Kudermetova will have an extended two-week residency, having also entering Adelaide 1 the week before.

The next five main-draw alternates are Bianca Andreescu, Amanda Anisimova, Zhang Shuai, Victoria Azarenka,and Zheng Qinwen.

Main Draw Entry List:

No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Ons Jabeur

No.3 Jessica Pegula

No.4 Caroline Garcia

No.8 Daria Kasatkina

No.9 Veronika Kudermetova

No.11 Madison Keys

No.12 Belinda Bencic

No.13 Paula Badosa

No.14 Danielle Collins

No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia

No.16 Petra Kvitova

No.17 Anett Kontaveit

No.18 Jelena Ostapenko

No.19 Ekaterina Alexandrova

No.20 Liudmila Samsonova

No.21 Elena Rybakian

No.21 (SR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

No.22 Barbora Krejcikova

*Ranking at the time of entry list deadline