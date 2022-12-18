Looking for the perfect new frame for this holiday season? Look no further than these choices from Tennis Warehouse.

Here's a look at the top-selling racquets from Tennis Warehouse in 2022:

1. Wilson Ultra 100v4

The Ultra 100L v4 takes the spin and power of the standard Ultra 100 and puts it into a lighter, faster package. As a result it is perfect for the rising intermediate player, especially if they want a user-friendly tool for loading the ball with pace and spin.

For 2022 Wilson adds its uniquely flexible FORTYFIVE weave to the carbon fiber layup. This technology not only helps the racquet bend vertically (which compliments modern topspin mechanics), but it also provides a welcomed boost in pocketing and comfort.

Other updates include a reengineered beam, including the addition of a thinner shaft for speed.

All in all, this update not only preserves the explosive speed and easy power of the previous version, but it also adds a more arm-friendly feel. Intermediate players looking for a powerful and spin-friendly weapon should give this racquet a serious look.

2. Babolat Pure Aero 2023

With its "best of class" combination of speed, spin and power, the Pure Aero is one of the most popular and versatile racquets ever made. At 11.2 ounces strung and boasting a zippy sub-325 swingweight, this stick delivers easy acceleration from the baseline and quick handling at net.

It also possesses the kind of spin-friendly precision and raw power that is dangerous in the hands of aggressive players. For 2022, in addition to a more arm-friendly flex point, Babolat adds comfort with NF² Technology, which uses flax inserts in the handle and upper hoop to soften ball impact.

Babolat also updates its FSI Spin technology with slightly tighter string spacing. The result is greater control (and confidence) when maximizing stroke speed in the service of power and spin. Intermediate and advanced players looking for a speedy spin-monster with surgical targeting will love this update.

3. Head Extreme MP 2022

Introducing the Extreme MP 2022! With this update Head serves up an impressive combination of speed, spin and power. At 11.2 ounces strung, the Extreme MP is not only ideal for intermediate players, but it should also appeal to the advanced ball striker who craves raw speed. Like our favorite modern player's racquets this stick is great for whipping up heavy spin, hitting winners on the run and reacting quickly at net.

For 2022 the product team at Head has added a slightly more head light balance for easier acceleration. They've also tightened the string spacing for added control, making it easier to maximize stroke speed when loading the ball with spin.

To help with performance, Head has added an Auxetic construction to the yoke, which optimizes the response according to impact force and location. Additional technologies include Spin Grommets which enable greater string movement for enhanced snapback.

As with the previous generation, this racquet has Graphene 360+ for enhanced stability, power and feel. Ultimately, with its combination of speed, spin and power, this update is a great option for aggressive players looking to load the ball with pace and spin.

4. Yonex EZONE 98 2022

Yonex adds another chapter to the EZONE 98! As with previous generations, this control-oriented stick combines spin-friendly targeting with raw speed. Like the 2015 DR version (a staff favorite), this 2022 update packs above average feel, comfort and stability for a light player's racquet.

It also plays deceptively soft and forgiving considering that it has an RA stiffness north of 64. Granted, it lacks the mass-based power and plow-through of its heavier counterparts, but you'll appreciate the quick handling when scrambling on defense, hitting shots on the run or charging the net. For this update, Yonex adds 2G NAMD SPEED to the shaft, resulting in a more powerful response with better ball feedback. Yonex has also retooled the beam construction, adding a thicker, more convex cross section in the shaft (for stability) along with a thinner frame face (for a softer response).

Other technologies include Yonex’s time-tested ISOMETRIC head shape, a unique design feature that makes Yonex racquets feel more generous and forgiving than conventionally shaped equivalents. Ultimately, this racquet’s raw speed and scalpel like targeting make it one of the most accessible player’s racquets on the market. The fact that it feels great at contact makes it hard to beat.

5. Tecnifibre Tempo 298 Iga

For 2022 Tecnifibre updates the Tempo 298 Iga with a new cosmetic but keeps the specs and outstanding playability of the original model. Endorsed by rising WTA phenom Iga Swiatek, this stick delivers a great combination of speed, precision and spin.

Weighted for intermediate players, the Tempo 298 is tad lighter than a typical modern player's racquet, making it one of the speedier racquets in its class. It should also satisfy more advanced ball strikers who want easy acceleration or a platform for customization.

Notable technologies include Dynacore XTC, a unique material that helps reduce harsh vibrations. Tecnifibre has also filled portions of the racquet with foam to create a more solid and comfortable hitting experience. From the baseline, the Tempo 298 IGA offers a crisp and lively response with easy targeting on full swings.

Like the best modern player's racquets, this stick accelerates with explosive speed, making it easier for you to generate pace and spin. Although not as heavy and stable as a traditional player's racquet, the Tempo 298 IGA feels solid for its weight while also offering advanced players plenty of room for weight customization.

At net, this racquet comes around extremely fast, making it great on reaction volleys. The Tempo 298 IGA also shines on serve where you'll find enough spin and pop to put your opponent squarely on defense. Ultimately, with this light player's racquet, Tecnifibre has produced an impressive weapon for a wide range of players and ability levels.

6. Head Boom MP 2022

Introducing the Boom MP! With its quick handling and spin-friendly targeting, this 11 ounce racquet is perfect for the intermediate player who wants a light and user-friendly player's racquet.

It will also appeal to the more advanced player who wants speed without having to sacrifice too much stability. In addition to its explosive acceleration, the Boom MP has been meticulously engineered to deliver excellent ball feedback, great touch and arm-friendly comfort.

Technologies include a Morph Beam, which combines an elongated box beam shaft with a more powerful construction in the head. The Boom MP also packs a wider more responsive contact zone in the upper hoop where experienced players make contact.

The result is not only a more expansive sweetspot, but also a more generous spin-window at the racquet's maximum leverage point (think heavy ball). In addition to Graphene 360+ (which helps with power and stability), this racquet includes a uniquely flexible Auxetic construction in the yoke, a feature that optimizes ball feedback according to impact location.

According to our Tennis Warehouse playtesters, this racquet's controllable power, great pocketing and speedy delivery puts it in good company, alongside our favorite modern player's racquets. The fact that it has better feel than many of its competitors is a nice bonus.

7. Prince ATS Textreme Tour 98

With the Prince ATS Textreme Tour 98, Prince adds a new member to the Tour family. With its 98in² head, this racquet offers a tad more power than the Tour 95 but still manages to deliver surgical targeting on full cuts.

The signature technology is Prince's Anti-Torque System (ATS) which features Textreme and Twaron in both the shaft and upper hoop. The upshot is less frame torque through impact, resulting in a more stable hitting experience. On groundstrokes the Tour 98 feels fast, spin-friendly and accurate.

Although it errs on the side of control, there is definitely enough pop to get the ball moving through the court, and the buttery 62-RA stiffness delivers an arm-friendly ride with great feedback. Ultimately, this is an impressive addition to the Tour franchise. Intermediate and advanced players looking for easy targeting and great feel will love this one.

