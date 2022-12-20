Now that we’re wrapping up the year, our fashion contributor Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog has picked up the most memorable apparel from the season behind us.

Serena Williams bid farewell to tennis at the 2022 US Open and Nike celebrated their 19-year partnership with a crystal-encrusted black dress inspired by figure skating. To honor the legend’s royal status in the sport and deliver an iconic look, Nike designed a matching sparkly jacket and a removable shiny cape. Moreover, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes were personalized with the Serena Williams Jewelry pieces and Swarovski crystals.

In 2022, Nike experimented with unusual cutouts and intriguing asymmetry. The best examples are the brand’s Melbourne and Paris collections.

At the Australian Open, Madison Keys, Marta Kostyuk and Amanda Anisimova all rocked the Nike Melbourne Slam Tank and the Nike Melbourne Slam Skirt. The hemline of the revamped tennis polo mimics the iconic Nike chevron from the original Windrunner jacket.

The reinvented polo design is perfectly combined with a playful skirt full of asymmetrical pleats and strips of mesh.

Dynemic elements and nods to Nike's design history created a collection full of rich silhouettes that merge past and present in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

Maria Sakkari of Greece stood out at Wimbledon with her adidas Parley London Crop Tank and adidas Parley London Short. The daring outfit contains laser-cut detailing and Morse Code-inspired textural patterns. What adidas is most proud of is the fact that their clothes contain recycled plastic bottles intercepted from ocean beaches, while the fabrics are breathable and soft to the touch.

At the US Open, adidas introduced a new, gender-neutral fashion concept in tennis. The sleeveless top worn by Jessica Pegula in New York features Unitefit technology, developed to comfortably suit a range of sizes and forms. Here we can see Pegula in the adidas Unitefit New York Sleeveless Top and adidas Women's New York 2-in-1 Tight.

The American also combined a purple version of the unisex top with the adidas Women's Fall Gameset Match Skirt - Ecru.

Fila’s most memorable 2022 collection is the one they developed in collaboration with Brandon Maxwell, creative director of the luxury ready-to-wear label that bears his name. Shelby Rogers attracted attention at the US Open with her Fila Two-Piece Polo Tank, an extraordinary combination of a regular racerback tank and a classic polo. The cropped collared section is made from textured mesh and it is detachable. The American paired the innovative top with a preppy-style Fila x Brandon Maxwell Print Skirt.

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia brought sporty elegance to the US Open with this Lacoste Fall Performance Dress that looks like a tank tucked in a skirt. Soft yellow contrasted by purple stripes is a beautiful mix of colors that we don’t often see on the tennis court. When it comes to texture, the top portion is made from soft knit fabric with ribbing at the neckline, while the skirt has lightweight woven fabric.

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and her new clothing sponsor Original Penguin brought a refreshed retro aesthetic to Wimbledon with the Women's Performance Veronica Dress. A four-button placket with a Peter Pan collar, contrast piping, mesh sleeves and hem trim, and a flouncy silhouette from the waist down make this a timeless piece that will always be on trend.

Coco Gauff made waves this year with her signature New Balance tennis shoe -- Coco CG1. Inspired by basketball silhouettes and ’90s aesthetics, CG1 reflects the young WTA star’s personal style and features references to her life.

