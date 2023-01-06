No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka downed unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets to reach the semifinals at the Adelaide International 1.

The big-hitting Sabalenka was bossing the opening quarterfinal in Adelaide to the tune of a 6-3, 4-1, 40-0 lead against the 2019 Roland Garros finalist before things got complicated. She lost four of the next five games, and failed to convert match point, before righting the ship in the late stages for a 6-3, 7-5 win.

✅Singles semis

✅Doubles semis@SabalenkaA gets past Vondrousova in straights to continue her hot start to the season.#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/6NWkMcFARq — wta (@WTA) January 6, 2023

Sabalenka will played for a berth in her 19th career Hologic WTA Tour singles final against either No.4 seed Veronika Kudermetova or unseeded Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Words from the winner: Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set so far this week, but it hasn't been smooth sailing.

She came from 5-1 down, and saved seven set points, in the first set of a 7-6(8), 7-6(3) win over Liudmila Samsonova in Round 2. Against Vondrousova, she saved two break points in the last game of the match, and saved six of the eight against her overall.

"It was a tough match. She fought until the end. I'm really happy I was able to win this match," Sabalenka said. "I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel at home here, that's why I'm playing really well."

Stats of the match: The tale of the tape was high quality from both players. Sabalenka hammered 38 winners to 26 unforced errors, while the crafty Vondrousova totaled 17 winners to just 10 mistakes.

It was Sabalenka's fourth straight win over the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, and her second straight triumph against the Czech Down Under. Last year, Sabalenka beat her 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the third round of the Australian Open.

