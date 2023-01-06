Former No.1 Ashleigh Barty announced she and her husband, Garry Kissick, are expecting a child.

Former No.1 Ashleigh Barty announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. The three-time major champion posted a photo of baby shoes with one of her dogs to announce the happy news.

"2023 set to be the best year yet," Barty wrote. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister."

The 26-year-old Queenslander announced her retirement in March of last year, two months after winning her third Slam title, at the Australian Open. The title, which ended a 44-year drought for a home-grown singles champion in Melbourne, added to Barty's previous two major wins at 2019 Roland Garros and 2021 Wimbledon.

Earlier this week, Barty swung by the United Cup in Brisbane to say hello to her good friend Iga Swiatek, who picked up the No.1 torch after the Australian's retirement.