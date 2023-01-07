One day after singles victories for Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead over Poland in the United Cup semifinals with a straight-sets defeat of Hubert Hurkacz.

SYDNEY, Australia - The USA had sprinted to a 2-0 lead against Poland on Friday in the United Cup semifinals, and American Taylor Fritz finished the job Saturday morning.

The reigning Indian Wells champion clawed past Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the No.1 men's singles match to give his country an insurmountable 3-0 lead. Jessica Pegula had upset World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Frances Tiafoe eased past Kacper Zuk to earn the Americans their first two points.

"It was great to get the win today to get us through," said Fritz. "I had no doubt that if I were to lose that the rest of the team would have come through. But I've played with Team USA a lot. I think it's a huge advantage this time having the girls on our team because it just makes the whole team so much stronger. I'm super excited going into the final and I think we've been the favourites all week."

Semifinal Triumph (Taylor's Version) 🇺🇸🙌@Taylor_Fritz97 sends Team USA into the #UnitedCup final with an unassailable 3-0 lead over Team Poland. pic.twitter.com/QEHOWv7Fjm — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 7, 2023

In the championship match, the USA will face Italy or Greece. Italy leads Greece 2-0 in their semifinal tie.

"I think whoever serves better is probably going to get over the line," Tiafoe predicted for the Fritz/Hurkacz clash Friday afternoon.

That proved prophetic. Fritz won 88% of his first serve points and was able to manoeuvre into comfortable positions in points behind his serve.

Hurkacz earned two set points at 5-4 in the first set. The Pole missed a mid-rally crosscourt forehand on his first opportunity and a forehand return just long on his second. Letting slip those chances proved his downfall.

The tension could be cut with a knife inside Ken Rosewall Arena during the first-set tie-break, as neither man relinquished a mini break through the first 11 points. Fritz was able to take the initiative on his first set point and forced an error from Hurkacz's backhand into the net.

Hurkacz had opportunities to earn the match's first break at 5-5, 15-40 on Fritz's serve in the second set, but the American saved them with a big serve and forehand volley. The Pole once again seemed in position to force a decider with two serves at 5-4 in the tiebreak, but he missed two forehands, which allowed Fritz to close out the match and with it, the tie.