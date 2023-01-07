No.1 seed Coco Gauff knocked out No.7 seed Danka Kovinic with the loss of just two games to reach her fourth career Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the ASB Classic.

Gray skies finally cleared up at the ASB Classic on Saturday, and with that, Coco Gauff played some of her best tennis.

The top-seeded American won the first eight games in a 6-0, 6-2 semifinal victory over No.7 seed Danka Kovinic of Montenegro to move into her fourth career Hologic WTA Tour singles final, and first on hard courts since she won her first at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in October of 2019.

It will be Gauff's first singles final on outdoor hard courts, though her Round 2 and quarterfinal matches were played indoors as a result of inclement weather.

Gauff claims victory over Kovinic 6-0, 6-2 to reach the title match, her first since Roland-Garros 2022

Words from the winner: In her on-court interview, Gauff was pleased with her overall effort, though she needed four match points to secure victory. She was only broken once -- at 2-0 in the second set, for Kovinic's first game -- but immediately broke back to stay in front.

"[The match] was really good on my behalf," Gauff said afterwards. "Danka, she played really well. Today, I was playing good, but she showed fight in the end."

Championship outlook: Gauff beat three unseeded players before knocking off No.7 seed Kovinic in 73 minutes, and is guaranteed to face an unseeded player in the final in the hopes of winning her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles title.

Gauff has lost just 20 games in eight sets in her second trip to Auckland, which included a straight-sets win over fellow American and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in Round 2.

She'll face one of two qualifiers, either Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure or Spaniard Rebeka Masarova, in her first overall singles final since Roland Garros last spring. She's never faced both of her potential final opponents.

