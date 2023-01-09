No.12 seed Petra Kvitova out-served Elena Rybakina in a tight Round 1 clash at the Adelaide International 2, while Jil Teichmann edged Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the latter's first match since May.

A match between two of the six active Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International 2 went the way of Petra Kvitova on Monday, as the No.12 seed defeated Elena Rybakina in Round 1, 6-3, 7-5.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova exacted a measure of revenge against Rybakina, the reigning champion at the All-England Club, after losing their first head-to-head meeting last fall in Ostrava.

The outdoor hard courts of Adelaide were kinder to the left-handed Czech than the indoor courts on home soil had been. She never faced break point in 86 minutes, and broke Rybakina at the tail end of each set to move safely through to Round 2.

Winning flex 💪@Petra_Kvitova gets in the 2023 win column impressing against Rybankina 6-3, 7-5#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/wx42YmGdTY — wta (@WTA) January 9, 2023

Words from the winner: Knowing that chances to break would be few and far between, No.12 seed Kvitova said she knew she had to bide her time.

"I tried to play faster than Elena. She played really great [in Ostrava]; it was a good match and I know that she's serving really well," Kvitova said on-court. "I was focusing on my serve and I was trying to wait for some chances to break her. My serve really worked well today, so that's what I'm really happy [with].

"We didn't really have a lot of rallies, so it was about the serve and the first one, two points of the rally. I'm glad that I was there for every shot."

Stat check: There was little to separate the two major champions on the stat sheet. Kvitova hit 21 winners to 12 unforced errors, including five aces, while Rybakina racked up 20 winners, 10 unforced, and seven aces.

When Rybakina missed her first serve, though, Kvitova pounced: She won 55% of the points played on the Kazakh's second serve -- an advantage that Rybakina couldn't replicate when she had an opportunity on return.

Kvitova only lost 14 points in 11 service games overall.

Pavlyuchenkova returns, falls in two tight sets to Teichmann

2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was back on the match court for the first time in eight months on Monday.

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, the result in her return wasn't a happy one: She was beaten in two tight sets by qualifier Jil Teichmann, 7-5, 6-4.

Highlights: Teichmann def. Pavlyuchenkova

Pavlyuchenkova ended her 2022 season after the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in May due to a recurring knee injury. Currently ranked No. 365 due to her inactivity, she entered the WTA 500 event on a protected ranking.

Despite Pavlyuchenkova's long layoff, there was little to separate her from World No.35 Teichmann in 1 hour and 39 minutes. One break of serve decided each set, in each set's final game.