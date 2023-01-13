No.9 seed Paula Badosa pulled out of Friday's semifinals at the Adelaide International 2 due to a right thigh injury. Daria Kasatkina advances to the final via walkover.

No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semifinal match against No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury. Kasatkina moves into Saturday's final via walkover.

Badosa is still looking ahead to playing at the year's first Grand Slam, the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on Monday in Melbourne.

"I'm really disappointed that I had to withdraw today because I was really looking forward to the match," Badosa told the press. "Yesterday when I was playing against [Beatriz Haddad Maia], it was a very tough match, especially physical, so I felt a little bit in my abductor. I felt like I pulled it a little bit.

"Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that."

Spanish No.1 Badosa grinded through a 74-minute first set and an even longer 81-minute second set before prevailing over the Brazilian in Thursday's grueling quarterfinal.

"I think I was playing very good tennis, high level," Badosa said, reviewing the entire tournament. "Mentally I was feeling very well, as well. I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it's something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.

"I really enjoyed the time here. I like to play here, I like to play in Australia. I always feel very comfortable playing here and coming here and starting the season here. I'm happy about my level. I'm happy with the way that I started the year, and I'm really looking forward to the rest of it."