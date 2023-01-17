ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Tuesday announced the latest update and addition to its 2023 calendar, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.



The WTA 500 level tournament will take place from Feb. 6-12, staged on the outdoor hard courts of the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the heart of the United Arab Emirates capital city, Abu Dhabi.



The venue has a rich tennis history. It hosted the WTA Women’s Tennis Open in 2021, an event won by Aryna Sabalenka, and the Mubadala World Tennis Championships exhibition event for the past 15 years. This event will enhance the February swing that takes place in the Middle East, with Abu Dhabi kicking off the week of Feb. 6, followed by the Qatar TotalEngergies Open (Doha) on Feb. 13 and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships the week of Feb. 19.



“We are delighted that the Hologic WTA Tour will be coming to Abu Dhabi as the MENA region has played an integral role in the WTA’s legacy of giving women across the globe the opportunity to compete at the highest level since 2001,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO. “We are excited to work with the tournament organizers in showcasing our product in front of the passionate fans in the region and are extremely grateful for the commitment to building our presence in the region with the staging of this world-class event.”



Qualifying for the tournament will begin on Sunday, Feb. 5, with main-draw matches for the 28-strong singles field and 16-team doubles draw commencing Monday, Feb. 6.



Click here for the 2023 Hologic WTA Tour calendar.