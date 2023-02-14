ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA, ATP, ITF and the four Grand Slams -- the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open -- have united to launch Tennis Plays for Love, a fundraising campaign to support those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
More than 17 million people in the affected region are now living in freezing winter conditions and urgently need blankets, emergency shelter, food and clean water.
The campaign, which kicks off with a joint donation by the tennis governing bodies, will benefit Global Giving’s Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund, helping provide emergency relief and fuel long-term recovery efforts. All fans can lend their support by donating via the fund’s official page.
In addition, a one-of-a-kind NFT from the ‘LOVE’ tennis art project is being auctioned in support of the campaign. Head over to OpenSea to place your bid before the auction’s close on Friday, Feb. 17.
Tennis Plays for Love follows on from last year’s Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which has so far raised more than US$3.5 million for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Tennis unites to support earthquake relief
