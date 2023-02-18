The draw for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is out and it features a marquee first-round match between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka top the draw at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the first WTA 1000 event of the 2023 season. The tournament begins on Sunday, Feb. 19. For the full draw, click here.

Swiatek leads the top quarter of the draw and, along with the Top 8 seeds, has a first-round bye. She will face either Leylah Fernandez or a qualifier in the second round. The next-highest seed anchoring Swiatek's quarter is No.6 seed Maria Sakkari. Coming off back-to-back semifinals in Linz and Doha, Sakkari will face either Karolina Pliskova or Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

No.4 seed Caroline Garcia and No.5 seed Coco Gauff top the second quarter of the draw. Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina and semifinalist Victoria Azarenka also lurk in this section. No.9 seed Rybakina is set for a marquee opening showdown with Bianca Andreescu, while Azarenka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The third quarter is anchored by No.3 seed Jessica Pegula and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic. Both players head to Dubai in dangerous form, with Bencic running a six-match win streak after capturing her second title of the season in Abu Dhabi. Pegula is already into the final in Doha to face Swiatek, having already won the doubles title with Coco Gauff.

The last quarter is led by No.2 seed Sabalenka, who is playing her first tournament since winning her maiden major at the Australian Open in January. She will open against either Jill Teichmann or Linz champion Anastasia Potapova. The other seeds looming in Sabalenka's quarter are No.7 Daria Kasatkina, No.12 Petra Kvitova, and No.13 Jelena Ostapenko.

The doubles draw is led by the two teams who faced off in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final, with Doha champions Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula toping the draw and Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko as the No.2 seeds.

The doubles draw promises to be an emotional event, as Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza is set to play her final professional tournament. Mirza will team with Madison Keys and face Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the first round.