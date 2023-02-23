No.5 seed Coco Gauff won an all-American quarterfinal over Madison Keys in straight sets to reach the final four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

No.5 seed Coco Gauff reached the third semifinal at WTA 1000 level or above of her career with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Madison Keys at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 18-year-old American was competing in her 10th quarterfinal across WTA 1000 and Grand Slam tournaments but had only previously converted two of those into semifinals -- at Rome 2021 and Roland Garros 2022, where she made her first major final.

Two years ago, Dubai 2021 had marked Gauff's WTA 1000 quarterfinal debut. This week is the first time she has reached the last four of a tournament at this level off clay.

A champion in Auckland to start 2023, Gauff improves her season record to 12-2.

Success against countrywomen: Gauff has now won her last seven matches against fellow American players, and 12 of her last 13. Since Doha exactly one year ago, the only compatriot she has lost to is Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. Her overall record against Americans at WTA main-draw level is 19-6.

That includes a 2-1 lead against Keys, whom Gauff also defeated in straight sets at last year's US Open.

Next up for Gauff is a challenging matchup. She will face No.1 seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals for the sixth time. In five previous meetings, including last year's Roland Garros final, Gauff has yet to win a set.

How the match was won: Gauff hit only three winners to speed through a one-sided first set, as Keys committed 22 unforced errors to zero winners off the ground. Keys' mistakes included multiple shots wide of the doubles alley and a netted overhead to go down a double break.

Keys also went down an early break in the second set but reined her game in to break back and keep level with Gauff through several games. But leading 5-4, she missed a couple of chances to break for the set. At 5-5, Keys contributed a game reminiscent of the first set featuring a double fault, drive volley error and, on break point, a shanked forehand.

Gauff's solidity on serve had rarely faltered throughout the match. She landed 73% of her first serves and won 72% of those points. In keeping with this, she closed out the match with a minimum of fuss, converting her second match point as Keys committed her 51st unforced error of the day, a forehand into the tramlines.

Gauff on the Keys challenge: "Staying present in the moment and just accepting the good shots she hit [was key]," Gauff said afterward. "I knew it was going to be a tough match, and I'm glad I was able to stay stable when I needed to.

"This is the third time we've played against each other, so I think we knew what each other are like. We practiced last week together in Doha, so it definitely helps. But sometimes it doesn't help, because they know what you like to do because they play with you so much. You just have to stick to your game plan."

Gauff on what she's learned from her record against Swiatek: "All five times, I did something wrong! To be honest, she's playing great tennis and there's a reason she's World No.1. Tomorrow I have no pressure. I just have to play my game -- I definitely think I've gotten better since the last time I played her. Ranking is just a number at the end of the day. You just have to step on the court believing you can win, and that's what I'm going to do tomorrow."