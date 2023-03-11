No.6 seed Coco Gauff charged into the BNP Paribas Open third round for the third straight year with a straight-sets win over qualifier Cristina Bucsa.

"It was a good match for me, especially with the conditions a lot slower at nighttime," Gauff said afterward. "She's not an easy player. She can play tricky. I watched a lot of her film the night before, and she's a great player and she comes out with some unexpected shots. I think she'll continue to improve over the future."

Here are some key numbers from Gauff's first win of the fortnight:

12: Gauff picked up her 12th win of the season with her 77-minute victory over Bucsa, who made her Top 100 debut in January and is currently ranked No.90. Gauff's 12-3 win-loss record for the year includes her third career singles title, which she won in Auckland in January.

3: Gauff made it three straight years into the Indian Wells third round by toppling Bucsa in their first meeting. Gauff has never failed to make the third round of the BNP Paribas Open -- but she is yet to progress into the Round of 16 in the desert.

19: Another win and a new career-best showing in Indian Wells would be an excellent birthday present for Gauff -- she will turn 19 on Monday.

13: On Friday, Gauff and Bucsa split the first four games of the match to stand at 2-2, but Gauff then went on a 13-point winning streak to 5-2, 0-15. Despite having her streak snapped there, Gauff still broke Bucsa for the second straight time to seal the one-set lead.

1-for-7: Gauff served for the match at 5-3 and held a match point in that game, but she missed a forehand long on that opportunity. Bucsa then got back on serve at 5-4, breaking Gauff for the first time on her seventh break point of the night (and her fourth of that game).

27: However, in the following game, Gauff broke Bucsa for the fourth time and picked up her 27th straight win over a player ranked outside the Top 50. Gauff finished the match with three more winners and eight fewer unforced errors than Bucsa.