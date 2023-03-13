Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina returned to the BNP Paribas Open Round of 16 with a straight-sets victory over 2021 Indian Wells titlist Paula Badosa.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan moved into the Round of 16 in Indian Wells for the second straight year with a 6-3, 7-5 win over 2021 BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa on Monday.

No.10 seed Rybakina came back from a break down in the second set before closing out No.21 seed Badosa in 1 hour and 35 minutes. Rybakina, who made her Top 10 debut after reaching this year's Australian Open final, is a win away from matching her quarterfinal showing from last season.

Badosa came into the match with a commanding 4-1 lead in her head-to-head against Rybakina, including victories in their last three meetings. But Rybakina upended that history with aplomb, saving five of the six break points she faced.

Rybakina used her typically stellar serve to rack up nine aces on the day, slightly higher than her average of 8.1 aces per match so far this year. Rybakina also fired 24 winners while Badosa only had 11.

Still friends 🤗



Rybakina knocks out doubles partner and former champ Badosa 6-3, 7-5.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/gjjJHxiA8K — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 13, 2023

Rybakina ended an opening-set stalemate with the first service break of the day for 4-3. Rybakina powered through a deuce game to consolidate the break for 5-3, then took the one-set lead after Badosa double faulted on the last two points.

Badosa struck first in the second set, drawing a forehand error long to break for 2-1. Badosa had a chance to break again for 5-2, but Rybakina saved that break point with a winning dropshot, then found a series of strong serves to stay within touching distance.

Rybakina then used a rally forehand to pull back level at 4-4, and she saved two more break points in a gritty hold for 6-5. In the next game, a big-hitting rally ended with a sturdy Rybakina crosscourt backhand to set up match point, which she converted by forcing a netted error with a solid backhand service return.

Next up for Rybakina is a Round of 16 clash against the winner of the Monday night match between No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina and qualifier Varvara Gracheva. Rybakina is 1-2 against Kasatkina, but 1-0 against Gracheva.

