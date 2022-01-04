This annual award recognizes excellence in tennis journalism and is now open to writers aged 35 or under.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Tom Perrotta Prize for Tennis Journalism.

The prize includes a $2,000 cash award and will be presented in New York City during the US Open.

The award is in memory of Tom Perrotta whose exemplary contributions to tennis journalism were curtailed by his untimely death at the age of 45.

The Association of Tennis Professionals, The Women’s Tennis Association, The International Tennis Federation and The International Tennis Writers’ Association cosponsor the award.

Applications should include a brief CV and TWO recent examples of the applicant’s published work. Examples can be in any language but articles should be translated into English before submitting.

Submissions should be forwarded to tomperrotta.prize@gmail.com before midnight (EST) May 14, 2023