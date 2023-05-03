Discover the charm and electric energy of Madrid, a city that promises to offer more than just world-class tennis.

Earlier this week, Paula Badosa made her way into the player's section of the Caja Mágica, where she was greeted by a chorus of cheers from adoring fans. They wrestled for autographs and photos, and Badosa happily obliged, spending several minutes making their day. This is just a small glimpse of the passion and fervor that Spanish fans bring on a daily basis.

But the electric energy of Madrid extends far beyond the tennis center. This city is a melting pot of historic landmarks and modern marvels, such as the Royal Palace, Puerta del Sol and Gran Vía. Its eclectic vibe and unrivaled nightlife make it a destination that should be on everyone's bucket list, whether you're a tennis fan or not.

But don't just take our word for it. Here's what some of the players have to say:

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Photo by WTA