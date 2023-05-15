No.20 seed Jelena Ostapenko scored a Top 10 win over No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia for a third time.

Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko moved through to the quarterfinals in Rome for the third time in her career with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina on Monday in Rome.

Ostapenko, the No.20 seed, previously reached the last eight in 2018 and 2021, and this week, she added a Top 10 win over Kasatkina to the Top 15 win over No.13 (and No.10 seed) Barbora Krejcikova that she scored in the previous round.

In one minute short of 2 hours, Ostapenko extended her career head-to-head lead over Kasatkina to 5-2, but Friday's win was her first on clay over Kasatkina at tour-level.

Sealed in style 😎@JelenaOstapenk8 moves past No. 8 seed Kasatkina 6-4 4-6 6-0 for her third career QF in Rome!#IBI23 pic.twitter.com/8PtJ8q8IeL — wta (@WTA) May 15, 2023

How the match was won: Ostapenko came from a break down twice in the first set, at 1-0 and 4-3. After winning three straight games to capture the opener, though, the Latvian lost serve in a titanic five-deuce game to open the second set, and never got even before she raced away with the decider.

In a middle set that lasted nearly an hour, Kasatkina saved four break points in a six-deuce second game of the second set, and saved three more in another six-deuce eighth game.

Up next: Ostapenko will next face either Paula Badosa or Karolina Muchova for a spot in the semifinals.