Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, top seed Camila Osorio and former quarterfinalist Sesil Karatantcheva were among the winners on the first day of Roland Garros qualifying.

Mirra Andreeva and Camila Osorio both took their eye-catching clay-court form into Roland Garros qualifying, posting straight-sets wins in the opening round.

Andreeva, 16, turned heads in Madrid three weeks ago by upsetting Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette to reach the last 16. The Australian Open junior finalist marked her Grand Slam qualifying debut with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of No.31 seed Polina Kudermetova, extending her pro record this year to 18-2.

No.143-ranked Andreeva dominated the opening set against Kudermetova, 19, and was clutch on the biggest points of a second set that featured seven breaks of serve. She will next face 2018 Bogota quarterfinalist Emiliana Arango, who notched her own first Grand Slam qualifying victory 6-4, 6-1 over Himeno Sakatsume.

Arango was one of two Colombians to advance to the second round of qualifying. No.1 seed Camila Osorio secured an efficient 6-4, 6-3 win over Raluka Serban, coming from 3-1 down in the first set to defeat the No.191-ranked Cypriot.

Osorio, a former World No.33, slipped outside the Top 100 -- and thus outside the Roland Garros main draw cut -- two months ago after struggling with leg and hip injuries. But she has rebounded in style, and is back at No.84 this week after reaching the third round in Madrid and fourth round in Rome.

Osorio's next opponent is mounting an even more ambitious comeback. Sesil Karatantcheva, 33, did not play between Wimbledon 2019 and her return in the Zaragoza ITF W80 event a month ago. The unranked Bulgarian notched her first win at any level since April 2019 with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Fernanda Contreras in 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Karatantcheva, who reached the 2005 Roland Garros quarterfinals as a 15-year-old, impressed with a series of backhand winners on the run as she sped out to a 4-0 third-set lead. But she had to fight off a determined comeback from Contreras in a tense home stretch to close out victory.

The result is Karatantcheva's first Grand Slam qualifying win since she defeated Arantxa Rus at the 2017 US Open, and her first at Roland Garros since beating Zhang Kai-Lin 6-4, 4-6, 9-7 in the first round of qualifying in 2016.

