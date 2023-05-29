Sloane Stephens dropped just four games against Karolina Pliskova in the French Open first round, while fellow former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also raced past Linda Fruhvirtova.

A first-round matchup between former Top 3 players at Roland Garros saw 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens take out No.16 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-4 in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

She was joined in the second round by 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also raced past Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.

Stephens extended her head-to-head against Pliskova to 5-1 overall and 2-1 on clay. Their last meeting was also at Roland Garros, with Stephens winning 7-5, 6-1 in the 2021 second round.

Red clay has enabled the American to turn around her season in recent weeks. Stephens' 2023 record through Madrid was just 5-9, but the following week she captured the Saint-Malo WTA 125 title, defeating Elina Svitolina en route. Last week, the 30-year-old reached her first tour-level semifinal in 15 months in Rabat; she has now won 10 of her last 12 matches.

French Open Day 1 results

Stephens, who described Court Philippe-Chatrier as her "favorite in the world" in the on-court interview afterwards, is third only to Serena and Venus Williams for most match wins at Roland Garros this century among American women. She will next face either Varvara Gracheva or Dalma Galfi.

33 - This Century, only Serena Williams (64) and Venus Williams (40) have won more main draw matches at the Roland Garros than Sloane Stephens (33) among American female players. Feeling.#RolandGarros📷 | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/r1vb1HZFbT — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 29, 2023

Match moments: Pliskova, whose clay preparation has been marred by a knee injury that forced her out of Madrid, was slow to get going. A one-sided first set saw her lose just her second 6-0 set at Grand Slam level, and first since defeating Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 0-6, 8-6 in the first round of Wimbledon 2016. During it, the Czech committed 11 unforced errors and won just seven points on serve.

Stephens, by contrast, was able to consistently steer the ball into awkward positions for Pliskova, and found 10 winners to five unforced errors.

Pliskova's woes continued in the second set, and after a pair of double faults she faced a break point to fall behind 3-1. But in the nick of time, she came up with a pair of superb drop shots to escape. Hitting with greater power and intent, Pliskova seemed on the verge of levelling the match when she broke Stephens to lead 4-3.

But No.30-ranked Stephens quelled this comeback attempt, putting away a neat volley to break back for 4-4. Serving to stay in the match, Pliskova relapsed into her first-set form, sending a routine backhand long -- her 31st unforced error of the day -- on Stephens' first match point.

Welcome back 👋



In her first Roland-Garros match since the 2021 final run, @NastiaPav defeats teen Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/wYSCmemBtC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2023

Pavlyuchenkova wins first Grand Slam match of comeback: Former World No.11 Pavlyuchenkova's return from a knee injury that sidelined her for most of 2022 has begun to gather pace.

The 31-year-old won her first tour-level matches of her return in Madrid and Rome, and last week upset Magda Linette to reach the Strasbourg quarterfinals. That was her first Top 30 win since defeating Elena Rybakina in the 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Now ranked No.333, Pavlyuchenkova has carried that form into Paris. She dominated the 18-year-old Fruhvirtova from the outset, dropping just four points in the first five games.

That set the tone for a match in which Pavlyuchenkova struck 26 winners to 14 unforced errors, and took advantage of 11 double faults from the World No.59. Pavlyuchenkova advances to a second-round date with No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova.