Elina Svitolina's Grand Slam comeback took another step with a three-set win over Anna Blinkova in the third round of the French Open.

Elina Svitolina is through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in more than a year after a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Anna Blinkova at Roland Garros on Friday.

The 2 hour, 21-minute triumph is Svitolina's second straight come-from-behind win at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament so far, putting her into the fourth round in Paris for the first time since 2020. She also trailed by a set in her second-round win over Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.

French Open Day 6: Scores | Order of play | Draw | Preview

How the match was won: The two played six days ago in the Internationaux de Strasbourg in a match won by Svitolina, 6-2, 6-3. But Friday's match was more competitive, and Svitolina came from a break down in a tense decider after leading 3-1 herself.

Blinkova, who upset No.5 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round, used that form as a springboard in an opening set where she broke Svitolina three times. But the Ukrainian hit back in the second set, winning the first five games, to set the stage for the tense final set.

Words from the winner: "I'm trying to take one match at a time, try to give everything what I have each match," Svitolina said afterwards. "Sometimes, you know, like last two matches didn't go my way in the first set, but I tried to fight back, tried to find my way into the match. In the end, you know, I could push through, could push through these tough moments to find my rhythm back.

"In the end, you know, I'm working really hard just to find back my game. And, yeah, as we can see, I'm moving slowly with wins, and this is good sign that I'm doing something right."

The former World No.3 is through to a meeting with No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina, who dropped just one game in defeating American Peyton Stearns on Friday, in the last 16. Svitolina will bid for her first Grand Slam quarterfinal berth since the 2021 US Open in that match.

Svitolina has won all six matches between the two, and has only lost a set twice. Their last match came at that aforementioned US Open in the third round, and the pair's only clay-court match was a 0-6, 6-3 6-2 win for Svitolina in Rome five years ago.