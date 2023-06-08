It'll be Iga Swiatek and surprise finalist Karolina Muchova for the Roland Garros championship Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the final.

PARIS -- The Roland Garros final is set. Bidding to win her third French Open title, World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek will face No.43 Karolina Muchova on Saturday.

Muchova has already scored upset after upset in Paris, including her three-set win against No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Can the 26-year-old Czech maintain her perfect record against Top 3 opposition to stop Swiatek's clinical march to her fourth Grand Slam title?

When is the women's singles final?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. (9 a.m. ET).

The women's doubles final will be played on Sunday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m.

French Open semifinals

What are the points and prize-money at stake?

By making the Roland Garros final, both Swiatek and Muchova have assured themselves 1,300 ranking points and 1,150,000 euros.

Saturday's champion will take home 2,000 ranking points and 2.3 million euros.

By advancing to her second consecutive Roland Garros final, Swiatek will leave Paris with her World No.1 ranking intact.

How did Swiatek and Muchova get here?

As she bids to defend her title in Paris, Swiatek has yet to drop a set during the fortnight. She dominated the first week, losing only nine games across four matches, including one retirement in the third round against Lesia Tsurenko. Facing Coco Gauff in a rematch of last year's final, Swiatek posted a 6-4, 6-2 win in the Round of 16.

Her toughest test came in the semifinals on Thursday, where she was forced to save a set point against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia before winning 6-2, 7-6(6).

Along her way to her first major final, Muchova has knocked out three seeds, including two Top 10 players. It all began with a 7-6(5), 7-5 win over No.8 seed Maria Sakkari and continued with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 27th seed Irina Camelia Begu in the third round. After a straight-sets win over 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals, Muchova stunned No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 in the semifinals.

Muchova saved match point from 5-2 down in the final set to end Sabalenka's bid for the No.1 ranking and quest for a second consecutive major title. Muchova has lost only one set in the tournament.

How do they stack up?

Muchova won their only previous meeting. That match also came on clay at the 2019 Prague Open. Back then, Muchova was a wild card ranked No.106. Swiatek, ranked No.96, earned her main-draw spot via qualifying.

Muchova rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round.

What are they saying?

Swiatek: "I still feel like I know Karolina's game anyway because I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened. And I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she's I feel like a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game.

"She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well. But obviously on matches, it's a little bit different and I'll be ready no matter what."

Muchova: "I don't think I will be the favorite. Yeah, it's nice. I didn't really even know about this statistic [5-0 vs. Top 3 players], if I say like that.

"It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it's great to know that I have the chance to win and I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence."

Swiatek: "I'm pretty happy that I don't have to deal with so much stuff that I dealt with in Australia. Obviously it's still a lot of pressure and it's not easy, but also on clay I feel like I have more weapons than faster hard court. I'm trying to use that confidence and that feeling of being comfortable on that surface to just kind of focus on that a little bit more and play better because of that."

Muchova: "I will for sure need to fight. I'll need to play my best. Yeah, just to bring the best out of me and play a perfect match to be able to win a Grand Slam."