The final five episodes of Netflix's "Break Point" dropped Wednesday, offering an intimate lens into the ups and downs of the world's top players throughout an unforgettable season.

Netflix has released the final five episodes of "Break Point" Season 1. The first half of the season provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the journeys of Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanovic, following their tennis careers from the Australian Open up to Roland Garros. The latest episodes bring closure to these compelling narratives, chronicling their experiences from Wimbledon to the the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Commemorating the WTA's 50th anniversary through the lens of 'Break Point'

The second part of the season continues to track the journey of Jabeur, who reached consecutive finals in both Wimbledon and the US Open. It also details Tomljanovic's run in New York, including her remarkable victory over Serena Williams in what would be the American's final tournament. The spotlight also shifts to World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, delving into her rocky 2022 season.

Here are 10 things we learned from Part 2:

The locker room reactions to Swiatek's 2022 season ran the gamut

Swiatek's 2022 campaign, which included a 37-match winning streak and eight titles, including two major titles, in Paris and New York, shook the Hologic WTA Tour locker room. While her competitors were in awe, they also could not shake the image of one player winning everything, with Sabalenka describing her run as "annoying."

"The image of Iga winning all the matches scared most of the players on tour," said Jabeur, who finished the season at No.2 behind Swiatek.

Serena and Venus Williams got a special invitation to Tunisia

Serena Williams called Jabeur out of the blue to team up for doubles in Eastbourne last summer, and the 23-time major champion was rewarded with an entertaining pair of matches as the two played together for the first time and got to know each other. With the cameras rolling behind the scenes as the two stretched, Jabeur issues an invitation to both Serena and Venus to visit Tunisia.

Ratko Tomljanovic steals the show

Tomljanovic's father, Ratko, is a former professional handballer who picked up his family and moved to the United States so his daughters could pursue tennis. While the sport has its history of overbearing parents, Ratko sets a wonderful example of what a supportive and loving tennis parent can look like. He's the first to bring humor into any situation and works overtime to maintain a relaxed atmosphere around Ajla, even as she prepares for the biggest match of her career.

Serving up a revolution: Billie Jean King and the dawn of the WTA

Jabeur's title run in Madrid was life-changing

Jabeur's history-making 2022 season began to pick up steam when she became the first player from the Middle East or North Africa to win a WTA 1000 tournament at the Mutua Madrid Open last May. Within tennis, it was easy to see how big of an achievement this was for Jabeur the athlete. But through her husband, Karim, "Break Point" lays out just how earth-shattering the victory was for Jabeur. In that light, her ability to maintain composure and focus during Wimbledon and the US Open is even more impressive in hindsight.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Chris Evert considers Tomljanovic her family

For well-entrenched tennis fans, it does not come as news that Chris Evert and Tomljanovic are tight, with the latter training at Evert's academy throughout her development. But the nature of their close relationship is clearer after watching "Break Point."

Evert tells the camera that "she's my daughter," and the cameras were there when the two met up for a mid-tournament chat at Wimbledon and tells her she's a late bloomer.

"At least I'm a bloomer," Tomljanovic quips back.

Evert was also one of the first people to call Tomljanovic after she defeated Alizé Cornet to make her first major quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Ajla was not the biggest Serena fan in the Tomljanovic family

Ahead of their marquee third-round match under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, everyone in the Tomljanovic family is trying to walk the line of infusing Ajla with belief while also diffusing any pressure and tension. We learn that Ajla's older sister, Hana, was the family's biggest Serena Williams fan growing up.

At a big family and team dinner before the match, Ratko capitalizes on a much-needed light-hearted moment to utter what could arguably be the season's best line, not mincing his words or avoiding a dash of profanity.

Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Tomljanovic prepare for Serena

It was a family effort to get Tomljanovic in a position to face Serena. The cameras were rolling during a phone call between Tomljanovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is dating Tomljanovic's cousin. The Canadian talks to Tomljanovic about the experience of playing on Ashe at night, walking her through what to expect from the crowd and the energy.

Tomasz Wiktorowski has the perfect description of Swiatek

While the second batch of "Break Point" episodes continues to follow many of the players introduced in the first half of the season, it also pivots to Swiatek.

Through a number of interviews with Swiatek and her team, including coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, Maciej Ryszczuk and Daria Abramowicz, viewers get a look behind the scenes of Swiatek's preparations and how she managed the pressure and motivation in New York.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

"For me, it's a chance to prove to myself and everyone that I can be No.1 for many years," Swiatek said.

Wiktorowski, breaking down Swiatek's now dominant game, described her presence on the court as being both a cat and a bull.

A celebrity cameo threw Swiatek off in the US Open final

Swiatek was cruising in the US Open final against Jabeur. Her cap may have been pulled low and her focus laser sharp, but not even she could keep all the distractions on Arthur Ashe Stadium at bay.

At one point in the match, she caught a glimpse of Matthew Perry in the stands. She admits it took her a few games to regain her equilibrium.

Sabalenka foreshadowed her 2023 season

Sabalenka plays a big role in the second half of "Break Point," as the cameras were there to capture her double fault-ridden start of the season, her struggles to overcome her service woes, the emotional toll of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the start of her rebound at the end of the season.

But in the final episode of the season "One Last Chance," a heartbroken Sabalenka, who had just seen her fairytale finish dashed by Caroline Garcia at the WTA Finals, looks into the camera and offers a big grin.

"Next season is going to be my year, guys."