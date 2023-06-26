Barbora Krejcikova made her way back into the Top 10 with a run to the final of the Rothesay Classic, while Elina Avanesyan had the biggest leap of anyone in the Top 100.

This week, several players made noteworthy progress in the latest WTA rankings with impressive performances in Berlin, Birmingham and Italy,

Barbora Krejcikova made the most notable jump after her showing at the Rothesay Classic.

Krejcikova back in the upper echelon

Krejcikova returned to the Top 10 this week with a runner-up finish in Birmingham. She began the week as the No.12 player in the world. As the top seed in a singles draw for only the third time in her career, Krejcikova advanced to the grass-court final without dropping a set but fell short in the championship match against Jelena Ostapenko.

Krejcikova replaces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Top 10. The Brazilian dropped to No.13 this week after the 185 points she earned from the Birmingham semifinal a year ago dropped off.

Vekic returns to the Top 20

With a runner-up finish in Berlin, Donna Vekic made her way back to the Top 20 this week (+3, from No.23 to No.20), closing in on her career-high ranking of No.19, which she first achieved on Nov. 4, 2019. Vekic reached the final following a pair of Top 10 wins, defeating No.2 Elena Rybakina (second round) and No.8 Maria Sakkari (semifinals).

Avanesyan rises

The biggest jumps in this week’s Top 100 belong to Elina Avanesyan (+17, from No.81 to No.64) and Marketa Vondrousova (+13, from No.53 to No.40).

Playing in her first tournament since reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros as a lucky loser, Avanesyan once again took advantage of earning a lucky loser position in the main draw at Berlin, advancing to the quarterfinals.

For the first time in her career, Vondrousova reached the quarterfinals at a grass-court event, making the final eight in Berlin.

Krueger hits a new career high

Ashlyn Krueger reaches a career-high ranking this week of No.108, up 35 spots (from No.143), after capturing a WTA 125 title last week in Gaiba, Italy. Krueger, who reached the quarterfinals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch the previous week, defeated top seed Tatjana Maria in the championship match.

