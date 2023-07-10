Supporting the growth of women’s sports, FanDuel was an early adopter of featuring video highlights of women’s tennis across its digital platforms.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and FanDuel Group, a premier online gaming company announced Tuesday an extension to FanDuel’s multi-year agreement as an authorized gaming operator for the Hologic WTA Tour in North, South and Central America. Supporting the growth of women’s sports, FanDuel was an early adopter of featuring video highlights of women’s tennis across its digital platforms and ushering women’s tennis into the gaming movement for Western regions.

FanDuel has successfully showcased the next evolution of data-driven touchpoints and trusted betting products for WTA fans allowing tennis in the Americas to join the growing engagement opportunities surrounding fantasy sports. As the agreement extends, the WTA will continue to grant FanDuel access to its trademarks and official scoring data through its official data supplier, Stats Perform.

“Our extension with FanDuel represents the WTA’s ongoing commitment to innovation,” WTA President Micky Lawler said. “As we continue to diversify how fans consume and engage with sports, we’re pleased to have a gaming operator who not only shares our vision to strengthen the exposure of women’s tennis but who is dedicated to developing responsible gambling standards and practices that allow fans to do so in a fun and safe way.”

“This partnership has given us the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the WTA to develop new, exciting products that have increased engagement and excitement for women’s tennis,” said Clifton Ma, Strategic Partnerships, Vice President at FanDuel.

“FanDuel is committed to supporting women in sports and this partnership has been a key pillar of that commitment as we’ve worked with the WTA to celebrate key women’s initiatives through unique storytelling opportunities.”

Such storytelling has included celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX in 2022, to highlighting International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month through various video series. In addition, the collaboration also sees FanDuel have access to WTA hospitality at various tournaments and recurring social media posts throughout the season.

FanDuel will continue to promote safe and responsible gaming and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery resources.