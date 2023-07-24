What more could Maria Timofeeva have asked for in her main-draw tour debut than what she accomplished this past week? A winner in Budapest, she moved up to No.129 in the latest rankings.

Last week, the Hologic WTA Tour paid visits to Palermo and Budapest for a pair of WTA 250 clay-court tournaments, along with a WTA 125 event in Iasi, Romania. While there were no changes in the Top 20, here is a look at some of the movers and shakers in this week’s rankings:

Maria Timofeeva +117 (from No.246 to No.129): Maria Timofeeva took advantage of her second chance in Budapest. After falling in the final round of qualifying 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) to Anna Siskova, Timofeeva earned a spot as a lucky loser, making her tour-level main-draw debut and went on to win the title.

She became only the fourth lucky loser in tour history to win a title. Timofeeva (at 19 years, 248 days old) became the second youngest player to win a title this year behind only Coco Gauff, who won the title at Auckland (at 18 years, 301 days old). The title boosts Timofeeva’s ranking 117 spots as she climbs from No.246 to No.129 in this week’s WTA Rankings.

Latest results

Kayla Day +31 (from No.125 to No.94): Following her title run at an ITF W100 event in Granby, Canada, Kayla Day makes her Top 100 debut this week. Day, an American who was previously ranked No.122 as a 17-year-old in 2017, earned 140 ranking points. She climbed 31 spots, the biggest jump among those ranked in the Top 100.

Kateryna Baindl +23 (No.100 to No.77): A finalist in Budapest, Kateryna Baindl climbs to No.77 this week, up 23 spots as she reaches her best ranking since 2019.

Nadia Podoroska +14 (from No.80 to No.66): After finishing the 2022 season ranked No.204, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska moves to No.66 this week following her semifinal run in Budapest.

Ana Bogdan +10 (from No.49 to No.39): Ana Bogdan reaches a career-high ranking of No.39, up 10 spots following her WTA 125 title run at Iasi in her home country of Romania, defeating fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the final.

Zheng Qinwen +2 (from No.26 to No.24): China’s Zheng Qinwen won Palermo last week for her first career singles title. With the title, Zheng moves up two spots in the rankings, from No.26 to No.24.

Aranxta Rus +2 (from No.62 to No.60): At 32 years old, Arantxa Rus makes her Top 60 debut after having previously peaked at No.61 in 2012 and 2021.