Step into the world of sports and fashion fusion as we dive into the tennis collections that are ready to make waves at the 2023 US Open.

From paying homage to historical victories to innovative transformations and summer vibes, Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will present the latest offerings from brands like adidas, Nike, Fila, and Asics that are capturing the essence of both athleticism and style.

Adidas commemorates Billie Jean King's historic triumph over Bobby Riggs in the iconic Battle of the Sexes exhibition match held at the Houston Astrodome in 1973. At the heart of this collection stand the SST Jacket and Avacourt tennis shoes, presented in a striking shade of blue that nods to the ensemble worn by the WTA icon during this momentous event.

Jessica Pegula is seen here sporting the Fall Slam Pro Set. It's a snug leotard with a ribbed texture, a half-zip front, and a removable pleated skirt that has layers of lightweight woven fabric.

To finish off her attire, the American athlete is rocking the Barricade shoes in the royal and off-white colorway. The Barricades have received subtle upgrades as of summer 2023, making them the perfect choice for players who want footwear that is durable and provides a steady grip on the court.

In addition to Pegula's two-piece outfit, the new adidas collection brings something truly innovative: the Fall Slam Transform Dress. With just a simple flip and snap motion, this dress undergoes a remarkable transformation. This colorblock design presented by Wang Xinyu can turn into an all-black look simply by flipping up the outer layer of the skirt and snapping it at the shoulders.

Nike is unveiling a vibrant and summery print that showcases an abstract interpretation of the sun, fish, and flowers. Madison Keys' New York Slam Printed Dress is a part of this collection and comes with cleverly placed mesh panels, four racerback straps with cutouts, and a single-layer skirt. The refreshing pattern incorporates colors like coconut milk and teal nebula.

Alongside this exciting pattern, the Nike New York collection also offers shoes in bold and bright colors that match the theme. One example is this Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 in the shade called sundial.

Fila is releasing a new iteration of the Heritage collection, combining navy, ecru, fuchsia pink, and ultramarine green tones. Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning women's doubles champion at the US Open, is set to showcase two fresh Heritage outfits during her time in New York.

Her first ensemble brings together the Fila Heritage Racerback and the Heritage Knit Skort, creating a navy outfit with striking accents of fuchsia purple. For her second look, the Czech player opts for another Heritage Racerback Tank, which she pairs with the Heritage Pleated Woven Skort.

This promo image of Krejcikova shows her wearing a navy/fuschia Heritage Halter Tank with the Heritage Pleated Woven Skort in the fuschia purple colorway.

Asics is unveiling a fresh color option for the Gel Resolution 9 tennis shoe, perfectly complementing the rest of the collection that's all set for the season’s final Grand Slam. Harriet Dart is presenting a new soothing sea/blue colorway of her footwear which she’s pairing with the Asics Fall Match Tank and Asics Fall Match Short.

At the heart of the collection stands the Fall Match Dress, a stylish color-blocked piece with contrasting tape accents on the sides. This dress also features a ribbed collar with stripe detailing and a two-button placket. Apart from the serene aquamarine blue, the collection offers the entire range in the equally captivating red snapper hue.

As spectators anticipate the 2023 US Open, the courts are poised to become runways, where athletes and their fashionable ensembles serve up a winning blend of skill and style.

