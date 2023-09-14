The two Americans scored identical 6-2, 6-3 wins over No. 2 seed Caroline Garcia and Anastasia Potapova, respectively, in the quarterfinals.

Two resurgent Americans, Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin, both booked their spots in the semifinals at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open with statement wins in Friday's quarterfinals.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, was the first woman through to the final four thanks to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova, who had upset top seed Ons Jabeur in Wednesday's second round, before Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist, followed her through with an identical win over No. 2 seed Caroline Garcia.

Collins was 0-2 in quarterfinals this season, but is through to the semifinals in San Diego for the second year in a row. Kenin, meanwhile, was a semifinalist in Hobart in January.

Cruising into the final four ⛵️@SofiaKenin defeats Potapova in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. #SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/pNumAV16at — wta (@WTA) September 14, 2023

