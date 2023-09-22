No.3 seed Caroline Garcia was never broken in a straight-sets win over No.10 seed Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

Caroline Garcia served her way into her first semifinal in six months with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

The No.3 seed saved all 11 break points she faced against 10th-seeded Azarenka to book a spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 event, her deepest run at a tournament this year since finishing runner-up to Donna Vekic in Monterrey in March.

Garcia had lost her last five quarterfinals this year after reaching the round in four of her first six tournaments this year, going 2-2. France's top player also improved to 4-1 against Azarenka all-time with the 97-minute win, though Thursday's match was their first meeting in three years.

Garcia saved five break points across her first two service games, including four in a seven-deuce marathon game at 1-1 that lasted more than 10 minutes, and a break in the sixth game decided the opener. She later saved six more break points in a four-deuce second game of set two, after she broke Azarenka to start the set, and dug out of 0-40 to hold.

In four subsequent service games in the second set, Garcia lost just three points.

"I try to be aggressive, she's likes to put pressure ... and I try to really use my serve to start the point well, and be inside the court as fast as I can," Garcia said afterwards. "It's always tricky. She had a lot of break point opportunities, but I served really well at those points, so I guess I have to thank my serve.

"At the beginning of the match, I was a little bit tight, my legs were feeling heavy and everything. I managed to stay calm and try to just move as much as I can and see what I can do."

In all, Garcia hit 10 aces and 28 winners, to 21 unforced errors, and her aggression forced Azarenka into 33 errors. The former No.1, a semifinalist in Guadalajara last year, hit 13 winners to just eight unforced, as well as seven aces.