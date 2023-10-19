This year's competition will run from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7, 2024 and will take place in Perth and Sydney.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Iga Swiatek of Poland will star in the new-look United Cup, the exciting innovative mixed team event in Perth and Sydney, from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7 2024.

Team Poland, led by World No.2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek and [11] Hubert Hurkacz, have been named as the top seeds for the 2024 edition after the entries from the Top 16 countries were revealed Thursday.

ATP No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas and WTA No.6 Maria Sakkari will lead No.2-seeded Greece, with defending champions, the United States featuring No.4 Jessica Pegula and 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz, seeded third.

Photo by Tennis Australia

France, the No.4 seeds, will be steered by No.10 Caroline Garcia and No.24 Adrian Mannarino.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will headline the Czech Republic team alongside [30] Jiri Lehecka.

And Croatia rounds out the Top 6, featuring Borna Coric and Donna Vekic.

No.13 Alex de Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic and John Millman, as well as doubles stars, World No.2 Storm Hunter, No.6 Matt Ebden and No.24 Ellen Perez will fly the flag for the green and gold.

Four countries will make their debut in 2024. Serbia, led by 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, and Canada, featuring Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez, will compete for the first time, along with China’s Qinwen Zheng and Zhizhen Zhang and Netherlands’ Talloon Griekspoor and Arantxa Rus.

Other standout entries include Norway’s Casper Ruud, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber and Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter.

The Top 5 WTA ranking-qualified countries, Top 5 ATP ranking-qualified countries and the top six combined entry countries have been admitted to the competition.