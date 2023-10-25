The WTA announced Wednesday the Coach Inclusion Program-North America is set to begin its second year operating in 2024, with applications now open. The program, which is run in partnership with the USTA, Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), and the Gooding Todero Academy, will continue to focus on increasing the number of women coaches on the Hologic WTA Tour by promoting professional and grassroots coaching as a compelling career choice to current and former women athletes and coaches.

Interested applicants can apply now by sending their coaching resume to the WTA Coach Program at coach@wtatennis.com. Program participants will be selected at the sole discretion of the Coach Program Advisory Committee.

“We are thrilled to bring the Coach Inclusion Program back for its second official season,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. “This program has proven to be an excellent start towards increasing the number of successful women coaches on Tour and will continue to be an exciting opportunity for women to be equipped with the tools and training to coach at the highest level.”

The WTA Coach Inclusion Program will begin in December 2023. The program is set to include the following stages:

Phase One: Participants will experience a week of offseason training on December 11-15 with several WTA players under the guidance of WTA registered coaches and world class coach-educators at the Gooding Todero Academy in Orlando, Florida.

Phase Two: Participants will undergo a 10-week online Level 1 Performance Coach Certification course provided through the PTR, with regular live meetings from leading industry experts.

Phase Three: Participants will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge while gaining valuable exposure within the WTA environment by shadowing an existing WTA coach and player at multiple WTA tournaments.

The 2023 Coach Inclusion Program–North America currently includes ten participants and is set to conclude later this fall. The coaches recently applied their knowledge on site, shadowing active players and coaches at the Credit One Charleston Open, the Omnium Banque Nationale presente par Rogers in Montreal, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the Guadalajara Open AKRON Presented by Santander.

For more on the WTA Coach Program, click here.