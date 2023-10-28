Remember when the "Minister of Happiness" became the "Minister of Scariness"?

Twelve months ago, when the WTA Finals were held in Fort Worth, Texas, tennis fans might recall that Ons Jabeur executed a top-tier Halloween prank that will live in tennis lore forever.

Need a refresher? Watch below as the Tunisian spooked Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek on the tournament's media day, donning a Grim Reaper mask and robe.

Swiatek said in the aftermath of the spook-tacular moment that she scares easily, and as Halloween dawned at the GNP Seguro WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico 12 months later, it's apparent that the four-time Grand Slam champion is still spooked.

"Don't try this today," Swiatek wrote Tuesday in a post on X -- the platform formerly called Twitter -- tagging Jabeur, "please."

But as of press time, it's unclear whether Jabeur -- to whom Halloween is special, as it's her wedding anniversary with husband Karim Kamoun -- was going to take heed of Swiatek's request.

😅😅 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) October 31, 2023

Swiatek and Jabeur had contrasting fortunes in their opening WTA Finals matches in the Chetumal Group: Swiatek was a winner against Marketa Vondrousova, while Jabeur lost to Coco Gauff. The pair are expected to face off in the group's final round-robin matches on Friday.