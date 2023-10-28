CANCUN, MEXICO -- Iga Swiatek and the doubles team of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva were crowned champions Monday at the 2023 GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, with all three players winning the season-ending tournament for the first time in their careers.



Swiatek was making her third appearance at the WTA Finals and defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-0 in the championship match to win the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy. She is the second Polish woman to win the WTA Finals, joining Agnieszka Radwanska who won in 2015.



Swiatek's first WTA Finals title also secured her the WTA year-end No.1 singles ranking for the second consecutive season.



Upon accepting her trophy on court, Swiatek said: "Every year, I feel like I have more and more support, and it really keeps me pushing for more, so thank you."

Siegemund and Zvonareva defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in the title match to capture their first WTA Finals crown, overcoming the American-Australian pair 6-4 6-4 to win the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova doubles trophy.

"We worked well as a team, and to win this title at the end, it means a lot. It's an incredible achievement," Zvonareva said following their win.

Siegemund added: "We had a lot of pressure even to make it here, and I think we've shown something -- that we can improve."



