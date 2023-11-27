ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, will return to the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024, with the WTA 250 tournament taking place during the week of Feb. 5.
It will mark the fourth staging of the event, which was voted by players as the WTA 250 Tournament of the Year in 2022 and boasts an honor roll that includes former WTA World No.2 Anett Kontaveit as a previous champion.
The BT Arena will play host to the Transylvania Open on indoor hard courts with a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.
Click here to see the full 2024 Hologic WTA Tour calendar.
