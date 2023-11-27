Defending champion Ons Jabeur and World No.5 Jessica Pegula are set to return to the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open. The WTA 500 event is the only clay-court Hologic WTA Tour tournament in North America and will played from March 30 to April 7 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.
Pegula, a semifinalist last year, and No.6 Jabeur headline the tournament's early commitments, which also includes No.9 Maria Sakkari. Former champions Madison Keys (2019), Sloane Stephens (2016) and Belinda Bencic (2022) have also committed to play.
"We have an incredible field of tennis champions already committed to play in Charleston next year and ticket sales and demand for 2024 continue to outperform previous records,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment.