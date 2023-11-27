ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday a new WTA 250 tournament in Rouen, France will be added to the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour calendar taking place the week of April 15.
The Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole will be played on indoor clay courts and feature a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.
Rouen had previously hosted a successful WTA 125 tournament in 2022 and 2023, most recently won by Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic and the doubles team of Maia Lumsden and Jessika Ponchet.
New 250 tournament in Rouen, France added to 2024 Hologic WTA Tour calendar
