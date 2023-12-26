When the United Cup entry lists and draw were revealed seven weeks ago, some sectors in the social media matrix went slightly berserk.

For there was this delicious possibility: If the Great Britain-Australia contest is tied 1-1 after two singles matches, significant others Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur could find themselves on opposite sides of the net in the decider.

And now on Friday, in Perth’s RAC Arena, will it actually -- to borrow a tennis phrase -- come to pass?

“Anything’s possible,” Boulter told wtatennis.com on Thursday, laughing. “Obviously, it’s a really tough situation for everyone. But I go into a tennis match to win and I’m sure he feels the exact same thing. We’ll both be doing the best for our countries.

“It’s something that’s never happened before that I know of. I’ve never played a match like that. I’ve never been put on that situation. I don’t think I can really predict how I’m going to feel.”

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt is playing this one close to the vest.

“It’s always good to have good doubles players in these kind of formats,” he said during the team’s Thursday interview session. “I think we have a lot of options, too, in the doubles, to be honest.

“It’s a crucial one, isn’t it? Singles is so important in the end if you’re 2-love up, but then 1-all, it's all on the line with the doubles. So the doubles specialists players have played some big matches in the past and especially this year.”

The reality is, Hewitt has two exceptional doubles specialists on his bench.

Storm Hunter finished the season ranked No.1. Partnering with Elise Mertens, they were voted the tour’s top team, took titles in Rome and Guadalajara and advanced to the semifinals at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Likewise, Matthew Ebden is ranked No.4 among ATP Tour doubles players. He and Rohan Bopanna reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, the US Open finals and the semifinals at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Great Britain captain Colin Beecher, too, has a nice option in Maia Lumsden. Playing with a variety of partners, she went 36-18 in doubles this year.

Still, whether the tie is hanging in the balance or not, there will be a lot of folks rooting for a love match between Boulter and de Minaur.

“If your other half was across the net, would you go at him?” one intrepid reporter asked.

“Yes,” Boulter said, “Obviously. I want to win. I think whatever happens is going to be a great match. But, yeah, I’ll be playing completely seriously.”

De Minaur earlier ruled himself out of mixed doubles, but no one is convinced he was serious.

“I think it was a double bluff, to be completely honest,” Boulter said. “I don’t know who is going to be playing for them. I think we’re going to be prepared for anything. We’ll see on the day who is better.”

De Minaur responded: “Well, you never know until you sign on the dotted line, come that mixed. I could be an option. I have played mixed in the past.”

Australian teammate John Millman, broke in, “With Katie.”

De Minaur nodded. “With Katie,” he said. “So I know all her weaknesses. I’ve watched enough of her matches to know the spots to be attacking. But yeah, if we step out on court, it’s just all business.”

Millman, ever the prankster, closed out the topic.

“My misses don’t have any weaknesses,” he said. “That’s pretty brave of you to say that. You’re in trouble.

“He might be sleeping on the pullout in my room tonight.”