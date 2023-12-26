No.20 Caroline Garcia opened her season with a comeback victory over former No.1 Angelique Kerber, winning 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the United Cup in Sydney. The victory leveled France at 1-1 against Germany and sent the Group D tie to a decisive mixed-doubles rubber.

Germany squeaked by Italy in its first Group D tie, while this is France's 2024 event debut. If Germany wins the tie, it will win the group and earn a quarterfinal spot.

Facing off for the 10th time in their careers and first since 2021, Garcia overcame a perfect opening set of tennis from Kerber, who was bidding to win her first match in 18 months. The 35-year-old German did not hit an unforced error in the 23-minute opening set. Garcia, playing her first match of the season, showed clear signs of rust.

But after struggling to find her range in the opening frame, Garcia pulled in her targets and slowly turned the match in her favor. As Garcia's aggressive returns started landing in, Kerber struggled to hold serve. She did well to wipe out two break points in her opening service game of the second set but was broken for the first time two games later.

With a break in hand at 3-2, Garcia was off to the races. The 2022 WTA Finals champion ran off seven consecutive games to take the second set and lead 4-0 in the third. After winning just 47 percent of her first serves in the first set, Garcia dialed in to win 90 percent in the second set and 79 percent in the third. She faced no break points in the final two sets and fired 11 aces en route to a 90-minute victory.

With the win, Garcia closed the gap in their head-to-head to 4-6.

