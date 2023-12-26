In a marquee first-round showdown between two of last year’s most celebrated comeback players, No.2 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3 at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday.

Former World No.3 Svitolina, who is currently placed 25th in the rankings, took 1 hour and 44 minutes to topple former World No.1 Wozniacki, extending her dominance in their career head-to-head to 5-1. All five of their previous meetings came between 2016 and 2018.

After getting past 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki, Svitolina might have to face another Grand Slam champion in the second round. She will take on the winner of Tuesday's next match between Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Two of the most prolific titlists on the Hologic WTA Tour over the last 15 years, both Svitolina and Wozniacki made returns from maternity leave in 2023, with Svitolina winning last year’s WTA Comeback Player of the Year award.

Wozniacki has had much previous success at the ASB Classic, reaching the final in both 2015 and 2018. But Svitolina, making her tournament debut, curtailed the Dane’s Auckland form and denied Wozniacki her 20th career match-win in the city.

Wozniacki was one point away from a 5-3 lead in the opening set, but Svitolina leveled matters at 4-4 by slamming a rally backhand winner to break. Svitolina was then in danger in her next service game, but she erased three break points in that tussle and held serve with a winning drop shot.

Serving to stay in the set down 5-4, Wozniacki held five game points but was unable to convert any of those opportunities, and Svitolina lined up her first set point with another rally backhand winner. Svitolina only needed one chance, as Wozniacki misfired on a wide backhand to end the set.

In the second set, Svitolina’s 4-1 lead was whittled to 4-3, but she converted her fourth break point of a grueling game to break Wozniacki again for 5-3. Svitolina saved one last break point before serving out the match in the next game. Svitolina fended off six of the nine break points she faced overall.

