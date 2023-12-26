Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka became the first player through to the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International courtesy of a 7-5, 6-2 win over France's Clara Burel.

Eighth-seeded Azarenka, the World No.23, needed 1 hour and 33 minutes to end a firm challenge from 22-year-old Burel, a former junior World No.1 now ranked No.56, in their first-ever meeting. After Azarenka built a 4-1 lead in the first set, the match got complicated -- she lost three straight games, and Burel had a break point for a 5-4 lead -- before reestablishing herself in an eventual straight-sets win.

The 34-year-old is through to the quarterfinals at the tournament for the fifth time in her career.

Weathering the storm: Burel more than doubled Azarenka's winner total (30 to 14) in defeat, but also hit more than twice the number of unforced errors (22 to 10). But the key for the match came in break point conversion: Both women created five chances -- and while Azarenka broke four times, Burel only broke her once.

Azarenka speaks: "I think she played really well. I have to give her credit," Azarenka said afterwards. "She was changing up the game, really passing me so well today. I was trying to be aggressive, come to the net, but I felt like she was really on top of me. She did some amazing passing shots, some counter-attack balls.

"I felt like I started really well, and maybe [then] let her play her game too much. It was a very competitive match. Whenever I needed, I was able to step up my game."

Up next: Azarenka won in Brisbane in 2009 and 2016, and was also a finalist in 2014. Up next, she could face another former repeat winner of the tournament in Karolina Pliskova. But the No.16 seed, and three-time champ, must first beat No.3 seed Jelena Ostapenko in third-round action.